In bloom

Those who prefer the warmer months and are very much over winter can get a reprieve at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Even though the next season isn't due for another month, the Spring Flower Show is now on display. Under the theme of "Branching Out," view ferns, spring bulbs, a babbling brook and more to shoo away any traces of seasonal affective disorder. New this year is an ethereal fairy village complete with a large artisan throne for selfies. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Ends March 1. $15, 15 and under free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. 952-443-1400. arboretum.umn.edu.)

MELISSA WALKER