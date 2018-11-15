Christmas at the Courthouse

The historic Washington County Courthouse is decked out for its annual holiday affair. Tonight, a gala preview fundraiser features local wine and beer tastings along with hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants. The bazaar continues through the weekend with shoppable homemade wares. New this year is Kringle's Craft Room with free kid's crafts. Listen to a story with Cinder Claus (Santa's sister) and enjoy music and jail tours. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa in his workshop. (6:30-9 p.m. today. $25-$30; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 W. Pine St., Stillwater. co.washington.mn.us.)

MELISSA WALKER