Labor Day weekend is no longer the end of the patio season, especially with an extended stretch of warm weather this year. But with temps plunging to near freezing Saturday and Sunday, it's a good weekend for discounts on outdoor furniture and accessories.

Yardbird is having a warehouse sale (5017 Boone Av. N., New Hope, 612-309-7465, www.yardbird.com) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All product is scratch and dent marked 40% off its everyday price. Products, all shown on the website, include Langdon woven wicker chairs ($300, regularly $535), Pepin round dining sets ($900, reg. $1,725), Colby large sectional ($1,500, reg. $2,285), and fire tables ($625, reg. $1,050). All sales are final.

Uber pitchman Dick Enrico is pivoting away from patio furniture so his 2nd Shade store (15102 Minnetonka Industrial Rd., Minnetonka, 952-444-5500, www.2ndshade.com) is liquidating its $1.5 million inventory with prices at or near cost, Enrico said. Many items are now available on "silent auction" where the customer suggests a price and finds out immediately if it will be accepted. Besides high-end furniture like Tommy Bahama and Gloster, 2nd Shade also has moderately-priced sets, individual pieces, grills, and umbrellas. Winter storage is available at no extra cost.

Check other retailers for outdoor furniture clearance at retailers such as Peters, Patio Town, Hom Furniture, Paddy O'Furniture and Slumberland. Don't see a price that fits the budget? Seek out a manager and make an offer. Retailers are expecting wholesale patio furniture prices to rise 30% next year due to tariffs on Chinese goods. Most patio furniture comes from China.