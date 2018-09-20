Going underground
Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park
2 p.m. weekdays (through Sept. 28)
A new “walking drift” tour for ages 10 and older explores how geologists found the iron ore buried in the Earth’s crust. Don a hard hat and enter a “cage” for the half-mile descent into the mine. Search for geologic clues to the iron ore deposits on a three-quarter-mile walk that follows the route miners took to work each day. Cost is $20. (1-218-300-7000, mndnr.gov)
Fall color walk
Afton State Park
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Change is coming. See how the park is changing as fall officially arrives. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)
Harvest fest
Minneopa State Park
5-8 p.m. Saturday
Go for a short wagon ride or take a short hike on a candle-lit trail into the waterfalls gorge. Participants can bring food to grill. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)
Lantern-lit hike
Itasca State Park
6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
Guides with lanterns will lead groups down the lantern-lit trail to meet kid-friendly characters that will explore animal tracks and signs you might find as you are exploring the park’s forest. Hikes are a half-mile and last about 30 minutes. (1-218-699-7251, mndnr.gov)
Harvest time on the prairie
Wild River State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday
• Help collect seeds from native prairie plants for the Prairie Care program. These seeds will be processed and replanted back in the park to restore prairies. (651-583-2125, ext. 227, mndnr.gov)
Richardson Nature Center
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve
10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Thursday
Learn about the prairie’s rich history and how to identify many of the plants. Registration is required. To register, call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)
Under the full moon
Uncover the secrets of the natural world on a hike under the full moon. There are several in the Three Rivers Parks District:
Lowry Nature Center
7:30-9 p.m. Sunday
Sochacki Park
7:30-9 p.m. Monday
Eastman Nature Center
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday
Or paddle: With a naturalist, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverwood Park. Cost is $8. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.
Kayak tour
1-4 p.m. Sunday
Cleary Lake Regional Park
An opportunity to see fall colors. Previous paddling experience required. Equipment provided. Cost is $40. Reservations required by Friday. Call 763-559-6700.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.