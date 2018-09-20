Going underground

Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park

2 p.m. weekdays (through Sept. 28)

A new “walking drift” tour for ages 10 and older explores how geologists found the iron ore buried in the Earth’s crust. Don a hard hat and enter a “cage” for the half-mile descent into the mine. Search for geologic clues to the iron ore deposits on a three-quarter-mile walk that follows the route miners took to work each day. Cost is $20. (1-218-300-7000, mndnr.gov)

Fall color walk

Afton State Park

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Change is coming. See how the park is changing as fall officially arrives. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)

Harvest fest

Minneopa State Park

5-8 p.m. Saturday

Go for a short wagon ride or take a short hike on a candle-lit trail into the waterfalls gorge. Participants can bring food to grill. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)

Lantern-lit hike

Itasca State Park

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Guides with lanterns will lead groups down the lantern-lit trail to meet kid-friendly characters that will explore animal tracks and signs you might find as you are exploring the park’s forest. Hikes are a half-mile and last about 30 minutes. (1-218-699-7251, mndnr.gov)

Harvest time on the prairie

Wild River State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Help collect seeds from native prairie plants for the Prairie Care program. These seeds will be processed and replanted back in the park to restore prairies. (651-583-2125, ext. 227, mndnr.gov)

Richardson Nature Center

– 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

–1:30 p.m. Thursday

Learn about the prairie’s rich history and how to identify many of the plants. Registration is required. To register, call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)

Under the full moon

Uncover the secrets of the natural world on a hike under the full moon. There are several in the Three Rivers Parks District:

Lowry Nature Center

7:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Sochacki Park

7:30-9 p.m. Monday

Eastman Nature Center

6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday

Or paddle: With a naturalist, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverwood Park. Cost is $8. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.

Kayak tour

1-4 p.m. Sunday

Cleary Lake Regional Park

An opportunity to see fall colors. Previous paddling experience required. Equipment provided. Cost is $40. Reservations required by Friday. Call 763-559-6700.