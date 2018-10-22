rookie mistakes
Perhaps the Jets' Sam Darnold will go on to become the Tom Brady of his generation, but after his four-turnover performance Sunday, they're as yet unlikely to be mentioned in the same sentence (other than this one). Such is the way with rookie QBs, and the Vikings are now 2-1 against such greenhorns this season. The Bills' Josh Allen was the only one to solve the Purple, back in Week 3.
MANO-A-MANO
Vikings RG Mike Remmers vs. Jets DT Leonard Williams
WHO WON?
Leonard began the game with three sacks this season and stayed there. He contributed an assist on a tackle and nothing more.
PLAY OF THE GAME
THIRD-DOWN GATE OPENED
The Vikings led just 10-7 4½ minutes into the third quarter when they faced a third-and-8 from the 50. After they failed on their eight previous third-down tries, Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen over the middle for a 13-yard gain. Four plays later, Latavius Murray scored on an 11-yard run and the Vikings' rout was on.
THE QUOTE
"It's not just about him being an undrafted free agent … Now the story is that he's just a phenomenal receiver." — Brandon Zylstra on fellow receiver Adam Thielen.
