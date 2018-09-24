Week 1

Sept. 9

San Fran.

W, 24-16

Week 2

Sept. 16

Green Bay

T, 29-29

Week 3

Sept. 23

Buffalo

L, 27-6

Week 4

Thursday

L.A. Rams

7:20 p.m., Ch. 9, NFLN

Week 5

Oct. 7

Philly

3:25 p.m., Ch. 9

Week 6

Oct. 14

Arizona

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 7

Oct. 21

N.Y. Jets

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 8

Oct. 28

New Orleans

7:20 p.m., Ch. 11

Week 9

Nov. 4

Detroit

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 10

Bye

Week 11

Nov. 18

Chicago

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 12 Nov. 25

Green Bay

7:20 p.m., Ch. 11

Week 13

Dec. 2

New England

3:25 p.m. Ch. 9

Week 14

Dec. 10

Seattle

7:15 p.m., Ch. 4, ESPN

Week 15

Dec. 16

Miami

Noon, Ch. 4

Week 16

Dec. 23

Detroit

Noon, Ch. 9

Week 17

Dec. 30

Chicago

Noon, Ch. 9

NEXT OPPONENT L.A. Rams

The Rams enter the game with a 3-0 record and haven't had a really close game, yet. They beat the Raiders, blanked the Cardinals and defeated the Chargers on Sunday.

OPPONENT WEEK 3

Rams 35, Chargers 23

Jarred Goff outdueled Philip Rivers, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards. The Rams had 521 yards of offense. Robert Woods caught 10 passes for 104 yards and two TDs.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Todd Gurley, Running back

One of the league's best running backs, Gurley has everything a healthy Dalvin Cook has, and then some. He's arguably the best back the Vikings will play this season.

OUTLOOK

The Vikings have to rebound quickly, but a quick turnaround on the road vs. the Rams will be extremely tough. Outlook: Horns down.