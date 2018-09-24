Week 1
Sept. 9
San Fran.
W, 24-16
Week 2
Sept. 16
Green Bay
T, 29-29
Week 3
Sept. 23
Buffalo
L, 27-6
Week 4
Thursday
L.A. Rams
7:20 p.m., Ch. 9, NFLN
Week 5
Oct. 7
Philly
3:25 p.m., Ch. 9
Week 6
Oct. 14
Arizona
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 7
Oct. 21
N.Y. Jets
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 8
Oct. 28
New Orleans
7:20 p.m., Ch. 11
Week 9
Nov. 4
Detroit
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 10
Bye
Week 11
Nov. 18
Chicago
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 12 Nov. 25
Green Bay
7:20 p.m., Ch. 11
Week 13
Dec. 2
New England
3:25 p.m. Ch. 9
Week 14
Dec. 10
Seattle
7:15 p.m., Ch. 4, ESPN
Week 15
Dec. 16
Miami
Noon, Ch. 4
Week 16
Dec. 23
Detroit
Noon, Ch. 9
Week 17
Dec. 30
Chicago
Noon, Ch. 9
NEXT OPPONENT L.A. Rams
The Rams enter the game with a 3-0 record and haven't had a really close game, yet. They beat the Raiders, blanked the Cardinals and defeated the Chargers on Sunday.
OPPONENT WEEK 3
Rams 35, Chargers 23
Jarred Goff outdueled Philip Rivers, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards. The Rams had 521 yards of offense. Robert Woods caught 10 passes for 104 yards and two TDs.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Todd Gurley, Running back
One of the league's best running backs, Gurley has everything a healthy Dalvin Cook has, and then some. He's arguably the best back the Vikings will play this season.
OUTLOOK
The Vikings have to rebound quickly, but a quick turnaround on the road vs. the Rams will be extremely tough. Outlook: Horns down.
