To the grumpy tweeter who promised me nine road teams absolutely would not win last week, I apologize.

You were right …

Ten road teams won last week. That brought the record of road teams through two weeks to 17-13-1, thus threatening one of the oldest cliches in sports: “(Fill in whatever team you’re playing for at the time) have the greatest fans in the NFL!”

Order supposedly will be restored to home-field advantages this week. The Jaguars beat Tennessee in the slop in Jacksonville Thursday night. And, so far, only two road teams are favored — the Rams at Cleveland on Sunday night and the Bears at Washington on Monday night — in the remaining 15 games. The Panthers play at Arizona, but there is no line at this point because of the uncertain status of Cam Newton.

Four teams are getting more than 7 1/2 points, including the woeful Dolphins (plus-22 1/2) against the Cowboys, and the wounded Jets (plus-22) against the Patriots.

The Vikings are 8 1/2-point favorites at home against the Raiders. It should be an easy pick, eh? Well …

That’s what we thought in Week 3 last year. The Vikings were 17-point favorites when they lost at home to Buffalo 27-6.

Raiders plus-8 1/2 at Vikings: Vikings 34, Raiders 17

Kirk Cousins will gain a one-week reprieve before the Bears game, while Derek Carr succumbs to the Vikings’ pass rush and noisy home-field.

Ravens plus-5 1/2 at Chiefs: Chiefs by 6

The Chiefs have scored 25 or more points in a record 24 straight games.

Bengals plus-6 at Bills: Bills by 7

Keep an eye on old buddy Leslie Frazier and these undefeated Bills.

Jets plus-22 at Patriots: Patriots by 100

I doubted the Patriots would cover 18 points last week. Idiot.

Lions plus-6 at Eagles: Eagles by 7

I’d say the Lions are who I think they are. But I have no idea who they are..

Dolphins plus-22 1/2 at Cowboys: Cowboys by 101

I took the Dolphins and 18 last week. Idiot.

Broncos plus-7 1/2 at Packers: Packers by 3

Go Pack Go goes to 3-0.

Falcons plus-1 at Colts: Colts by 3

Liking the Colts as a surprise team this year.

Panthers TBD at Cardinals: Cardinals by 3

Give me the Cardinals with or without Cam. Probably more so without.

Giants plus-6 at Buccaneers: Bucs by 7

Sorry, Daniel, but as Eli can attest, this is just one bad team.

Saints plus-4 1/2 at Seahawks: Seahawks by 7

Not feeling the tag team of Teddy and Taysom in a road game in Seattle. Over/under on blown calls not favoring the Saints: 1.

Texans plus-3 at Chargers: Chargers by 6

Chargers are one of the tougher teams to get a feel for.

Rams minus-3 1/2 at Browns: Browns by 3

If Jared Goff plays like he did early last week, Browns win.

Bears minus-4 at Redskins: Redskins by 3

Mitch Trubisky checks in at No. 32 in passer rating.

UPSET SPECIAL

Steelers plus-6 1/2 at 49ers: Steelers 24, 49ers 21.

Last week’s upset special: Giants 19, Bills 16. Score: Bills 28, Giants 14. Record: 0-2

Overall/Week 2: 20-11 / 9-6

Vs. spread overall/Week 2: 15-15 / 8-7