Cutting down on words

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur experimented with a play-call wristband, hoping it would speed up the process. “This is probably the wordiest offense I’ve been in since Cal,” Rodgers said. “He doesn’t have to say 12 syllables to me, and then I say 12 syllables in the huddle. It helps speed things up a little bit. But we didn’t use it a whole lot.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings DE Everson Griffen vs. OT David Bakhtiari

WHO WON?

Griffen had three assisted tackles and three QB hurries, but never sacked Rodgers. Bakhtiari, playing despite a bad back, gets the edge.

Bakhtiari

PLAY OF THE GAME

OH NO!

The Vikings had first-and-goal from the Packers’ 8 with five minutes left in the game when QB Kirk Cousins (8) bootlegged to the right and was pressured. He threw for WR Stefon Diggs (14) crossing to the right corner of the end zone, but CB Kevin King (20) followed Diggs across and made the interception.

THE QUOTE

“It happened last week in our game against us. We talked about it all week, you just can’t do that. It’s uncharacteristic of me.”

— Vikings QB Kirk Cousins