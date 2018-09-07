GAME OF THE WEEK

Macalester (1-0) at Hamline (0-1), 7 p.m.: Macalester, coming off a 48-38 victory over Carleton, will try to retain the rivalry’s Paint Bucket trophy. Cody Petrich threw a school-record six TDs in the victory. Hamline is coming off a 39-27 loss to Buena Vista (Iowa). Macalester broke a three-game losing streak to Hamline with a 23-14 victory last season.

WEEK 2 STORYLINES

• Minn.-Duluth, which has won 34 consecutive games at home against NSIC North Division teams, plays host to MSU Moorhead on Saturday. The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a 49-3 victory at Minot State last week.

• The MCAC paid respects to Sean Westly Giles Jr. of Vermilion CC, honoring him as its Eastern Division player of the week. Giles, an 18-year-old sophomore defensive end from Detroit, drowned on Monday.

• SW Minnesota State tight end Carter Kirk caught six passes for 46 yards in his first collegiate football game. Kirk, a 6-8 senior from Mountain Lake, Minn., played four seasons for the Mustangs’ basketball team.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dawson Brown, LB, Bethel: The senior from Becker, Minn., had 13 tackles, blocked a kick and two interceptions — one for a touchdown — in Bethel’s 41-29 victory at Simpson (Iowa).

Gunner Olszewski, DB, Bemidji State: The senior from Alvin, Texas, tied his career high with 17 tackles in the Beavers’ 38-17 victory over Northern (S.D.) State. Olszewski was named to d2football.com’s preseason All-America team.

BY THE NUMBERS

46 Completions (a school record) by Carleton’s Christian Zaytoun in the loss to Macalester. Zaytoun was 46-for-64 for 482 yards and 5 TDs.

42 Return touchdowns by St. Thomas during coach Glenn Caruso’s 11 seasons. The Tommies had two returns for TDs last week.

15 Receptions (second most in school history) by Carleton junior Fletcher Metz. His three TD catches are fourth most in school history.

JOEL RIPPEL