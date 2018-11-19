No doinks in this one

Bears kicker Cody Parkey had field goals of 33, 41 and 48 yards, redemption for last week's game, in which he hit an upright on two of his field goal attempts and two of his extra points. Parkey was lampooned by Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," and Chicago TV stations even sent helicopters to shoot footage when he practiced at Soldier Field on Wednesday night.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings T Riley Reiff vs. Bears LB Khalil Mack

WHO WON?

Reiff needed lots of help against one of the NFL's best defensive players, but Mack was still disruptive with his pass rush. The edge goes to the new Bears star.

Mack

PLAY OF THE GAME

Momentum dies early

The Vikings trailed 3-0 late in the first quarter but were driving and had first-and-10 at the Bears 14. A simple handoff from QB Kirk Cousins (8) to Dalvin Cook (33) turned into trouble when Bears LB Khalil Mack (52) forced and recovered a fumble. The Vikings were shut out the entire first half.

THE QUOTE

"We made too many mistakes to win."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer