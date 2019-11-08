Former Cowboys defensive coordinator and current Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer could very well go back into Big D and upset the ‘Boys at the Jerry Dome in Sunday’s prime-time matchup.

He has the team and the schemes to pull if off.

But ….

Some of us will have to see it to believe it. Especially now that the Vikings will be facing Ezekiel Elliott and the league’s best offensive line without giant run-stopping nose tackle Linval Joseph planted in the middle of the eighth-ranked run defense.

We’ve also heard a thing or two on Twitter about a certain Vikings quarterback and his record against winning teams on the road and in prime time.

So, for what it’s worth, take the Cowboys and give the three points. (Says the fella who said they’d win at Kansas City …)

The Vikings-Cowboys game is one of only three games Sunday and Monday that features two teams with winning records. The Panthers are 5-point underdogs at Green Bay on Sunday while the Seahawks are 6 1/2-point underdogs at San Francisco on Monday night.

Coming off the third five-touchdown game of his career and leading the MVP charge, it feels as though Russell Wilson has what it takes to pull the upset at San Francisco. So that’s the Upset Special this week. (See 3-6 Upset Special record before putting money where this mouth is).

The rest of the NFL slate doesn’t put The Shield in the greatest light.

Speaking of that Giants-Jets game, zzzzzzzzz.

There’s also the Saints favored by 13 1/2 over the Falcons, the Colts favored by 11 1/2 over the Dolphins and the Ravens favored by 10 1/2 at Cincinnati.

And in the Vegas-probably-knows-more-than-any-of-us game of the week, Buffalo is a 3-point underdog … at Cleveland.

Here are this week’s picks ….

Vikings plus-3 at Cowboys: Cowboys 28, Vikings 21

Record picking Vikings games: 6-3

Chiefs minus-6 at Titans: Chiefs by 7

Ravens minus-10 1/2 at Bengals: Ravens by 14

Bills plus-3 at Browns: Bills by 10

Cardinals plus-4 1/2 at Buccaneers: Cardinals by 6

Giants minus-3 vs. Jets: Giants by 6

Lions plus-2 1/2 at Bears: Lions by 3

Falcons plus-13 1/2 at Saints: Saints by 14

Dolphins plus-11 1/2 at Colts: Colts by 7

Rams minus-4 at Steelers: Steelers by 7

Panthers plus-5 at Packers: Packers by 7

UPSET SPECIAL

Seahawks plus-6 1/2 at 49ers: Seahawks 23, 49ers 21

Upset special record: 3-6

Overall record / Vs. spread: 63-38 / 46-54