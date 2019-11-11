ZEKE SHUT DOWN

The Vikings did not give up a rushing first down in the 28-24 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday night, and held two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards on 20 carries. The last time the Vikings didn’t give up a rushing first down in a game was Dec. 18, 2016, against the Colts. Elliott had at least 100 yards rushing in his past three games.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Mike Hughes vs. WR Amari Cooper

WHO WON?

Cooper did. He had 11 catches for 147 yards as Hughes was subbing for injured Trae Waynes. It was a tough assignment for the second-year pro.

PLAY OF THE GAME

ONE STOP

The Vikings had second-and-goal at the Dallas 1 on their first drive of the game. QB Kirk Cousins (8) rolled left and, under pressure from Leighton Vander Esch (55), threw a jump pass that looked like a throwaway. TE Kyle Rudolph made a one-handed grab at the back of the end zone to beat LB Sean Lee (50) for the TD.

THE QUOTE

“Kyle has the best hands of anyone I’ve ever played with, and he showed it on that catch.” — Cousins