Week 1 NFL power rankings:
1. Rams (1-0)
It’s early, but looks like dream-team money well spent.
2. Eagles (1-0)
Offense was anemic, but defense controlled Matt Ryan.
3. Patriots (1-0)
New offensive line passes stiff test versus Texans.
4. Vikings (1-0)
Much room for improvement, but defense can be dominant.
5. Jaguars (1-0)
Held a re-energized Giants offense to 15 points.
6. Chiefs (1-0)
Tyreek Hill is the NFL’s most dynamic player.
7. Ravens (1-0)
Is this too much credit for pounding Nathan Peterman?
8. Steelers (0-0-1)
Pittsburgh, you have a serious problem without Le’Veon Bell.
9. Packers (1-0)
If Aaron Rodgers is on the field, little else matters.
10. Falcons (0-1)
Tough Week 1 schedule shouldn’t sink an NFC contender.
11. Broncos (1-0)
Case was good. Case was bad. Case Keenum won. Again.
12. Buccaneers (1-0)
Thanks for blowing up everyone’s suicide pool, Ryan Fitzpatrick.
13. Bears (0-1)
Khalil Mack’s debut still stunning despite Rodgers’ heroics.
14. Dolphins (1-0)
Ryan Tannehill and Co. win wild shootout against Titans.
15. Panthers (1-0)
Norv Turner’s offense struggles, but defense slams Cowboys.
16. Jets (1-0)
Rookie Sam Darnold shakes off first-play pick-six.
17. Bengals (1-0)
Andy Dalton’s two fourth-quarter drives earn win at Indy.
18. Redskins (1-0)
Will AP play long enough to change name to AARP?
19. Seahawks (0-1)
Defense comes up with three picks against Keenum.
20. Chargers (0-1)
Offense was good. Everything else wasn’t.
21. Giants (0-1)
Pat Shurmur’s offense won’t be facing Jaguars every week.
22. 49ers (0-1)
Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be facing Vikings defense every week.
23. Texans (0-1)
If they can stay healthy, they’ll contend in AFC South.
24. Titans (0-1)
Not a great start for Marcus Mariota, Mike Vrabel, defense, etc.
25. Colts (0-1)
Defense fell apart late at home to spoil Andrew Luck’s return.
26. Cardinals (0-1)
Sam Bradford’s desert debut: 6 points on 213 yards.
27. Raiders (0-1)
Jon Gruden needs to do better to quiet Mack attacks.
28. Cowboys (0-1)
The once-mighty Dallas offensive line has fallen.
29. Lions (0-1)
Matt Patricia’s debut couldn’t have been much worse.
30. Saints (0-1)
Saints’ pass defense still handing out miracles.
31. Browns (0-1-1)
Plus-five in turnovers. At home. And still no win?
32. Bills (0-1)
A Peterman and a poor defense get you nipped 47-3.
