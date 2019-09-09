GIANT DEFLATION

Atlanta drove to the Vikings 2 to start the second half before Matt Ryan threw an interception to Anthony Harris: “We had a chance to make it 21-7, which that’s a much different ballgame at that point. So that’s disappointing. I just didn’t throw the ball far enough away. As I pulled up, they kind of stopped, and I’ve just got to throw that ball further out of bounds.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes vs. Atlanta WR Julio Jones

WHO WON?

Rhodes won. Jones was targeted 11 times and caught six passes for only 31 yards (5.2 average) and a 2-yard touchdown against backup Mark Fields.

Jones

PLAY OF THE GAME

LEFT ’EM IN THE DUST

Dalvin Cook’s first-quarter TD run came on second-and-10 from the Atlanta 19. With the Falcons overloaded to the right side, Vikings WR Adam Thielen (19) went in motion left and led the way as Cook danced down the sideline for the score.

THE QUOTE

“It is hard in this league to make big plays, so when you got the chance to convert on them you have to do so.”

— Vikings RB Dalvin Cook