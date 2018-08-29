The drive on I-694 between I-35W and Hwy. 252 has become a grind, with 12 to 15 minutes in each direction. A wreck on the left shoulder on the eastbound side at 5th Avenue is complicating the commute.

Also in the north metro at 8:40 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash has traffic at a crawl on eastbound Hwy. 10 from Egret Boulevard past the wreckage ahead at Foley Boulevard.

There also is a fender bender on eastbound Hwy. 10 at 7th Avenue in Anoka.

Drivers on southbound I-35W are navigating around a crash near Lyndale Avenue. Northbound is tight in the area as well.

The ususal congestion is in place on southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to Hwy. 10 in Blaine and Lino Lakes. Plan on an extra 7 minutes through that stretch.

Traffic slows on eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 in St. Michael into Rogers, the typical slow downs that will add about 5 minutes to the drive. Ahead, look for brake lights around Hwy. 610.

Westbound I-94 is packed from Hwy. 280 over to I-35W in Minneapolis. Plan on 10 minutes to make that trip.

