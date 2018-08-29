The drive on I-694 between I-35W and Hwy. 252 has become a grind, with 12 to 15 minutes in each direction. A wreck on the left shoulder on the eastbound side at 5th Avenue is complicating the commute.
Also in the north metro at 8:40 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash has traffic at a crawl on eastbound Hwy. 10 from Egret Boulevard past the wreckage ahead at Foley Boulevard.
There also is a fender bender on eastbound Hwy. 10 at 7th Avenue in Anoka.
Drivers on southbound I-35W are navigating around a crash near Lyndale Avenue. Northbound is tight in the area as well.
The ususal congestion is in place on southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to Hwy. 10 in Blaine and Lino Lakes. Plan on an extra 7 minutes through that stretch.
Traffic slows on eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 in St. Michael into Rogers, the typical slow downs that will add about 5 minutes to the drive. Ahead, look for brake lights around Hwy. 610.
Westbound I-94 is packed from Hwy. 280 over to I-35W in Minneapolis. Plan on 10 minutes to make that trip.
Here is your current traffic map:
Tuesday traffic: Crash brings big delays on I-35W in Lexington
A stalled vehicle on eastbound I-94 at Riverside Avenue is the only problem on the system, but that does not mean travel will be quick.
Monday traffic: Crashes on Hwy. 169, Hwy. 100 clear
The late rush hour is seeing a big improvement now that wrecks on Hwy. 100 at Glenwood Avenue and southbound Hwy. 169 at Plymouth Avenue in New Hope.
Crashes slow drive on I-35W in Shoreview
A couple fender benders on southbound I-35W in the area of County Road I in Shoreview has traffic slowing, but that's the worst of things on the system.
Headed to the fair? So is everyone else: All State Fair park and ride lots are full
Express bus riders were also facing long lines while those driving to the fair will find streets near the fairgrounds congested.
