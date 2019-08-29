GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Schoop, Twins
The second baseman was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, giving him five home runs over his past five games.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Twins players with at least 20 home runs, tying the MLB record; Jorge Polanco has 19.
13 Multi-homer games for Schoop in his career, including five this season. This was his first since May 23.
81-51 Twins’ record. They are 30 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 25, 2010.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, with an 8.44 ERA over his past four outings, will try to turn things around as the Twins go for the sweep. Dylan Cease starts for the White Sox.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Schoop hits 2 HRs, drives in 4 as Twins beat White Sox 8-2
About the only thing Jonathan Schoop hasn't done lately is get steady playing time.
MN United
Loons can't dwell on loss to Atlanta in final of U.S. Open Cup
The Loons have four days to train and travel to LA for Sunday's game, then another 10 days — with a friendly against Mexican club Pachuca in between — to "recharge the batteries" before it plays its next MLS game.
Twins
Dodgers beat Padres 6-4 in 10 after Jansen blows save
Kiké Hernández scored the tiebreaking run on shortstop Luis Urias' throwing error with two outs in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 Wednesday night after Kenley Jansen blew his seventh save on a wild pitch in the ninth.
Twins
Schoop continues resurgence with two more homers, Twins top White Sox
Jonathan Schoop's three-run homer in the second inning set the tone for the Twins in an 8-2 road rout over Chicago.
Twins
Twins hopeful Buxton will be able to get back after extra treatment
Byron Buxton said he knew he didn't feel right when he swung a bat Sunday. The Twins hope that taking a couple extra days to treat his shoulder will allow it to heal enough for him to get back on track.