GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jonathan Schoop, Twins

The second baseman was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, giving him five home runs over his past five games.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Twins players with at least 20 home runs, tying the MLB record; Jorge Polanco has 19.

13 Multi-homer games for Schoop in his career, including five this season. This was his first since May 23.

81-51 Twins’ record. They are 30 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 25, 2010.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios, with an 8.44 ERA over his past four outings, will try to turn things around as the Twins go for the sweep. Dylan Cease starts for the White Sox.

La VELLE E. NEAL III