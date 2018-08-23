GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Rodon, White Sox

Gave up two hits in the first inning, then only one over the next five, to beat the Twins for the fifth time in eight career starts.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Consecutive home starts without a loss by Rodon.

27 Twins losses after holding a lead this season.

9 Consecutive road games with a hit by Logan Forsythe, who is 15-for-32 (.469) during the streak.