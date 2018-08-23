GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Rodon, White Sox
Gave up two hits in the first inning, then only one over the next five, to beat the Twins for the fifth time in eight career starts.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Consecutive home starts without a loss by Rodon.
27 Twins losses after holding a lead this season.
9 Consecutive road games with a hit by Logan Forsythe, who is 15-for-32 (.469) during the streak.
More From Sports
Twins
Frazier, Syndergaard send Mets to 5-3 win over Giants
Todd Frazier homered and hit an RBI double, Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Twins
'We didn't do much': Twins sloppy in loss to White Sox
Kyle Gibson gave up three home runs, including a go-ahead shot by Adam Engel in the fifth inning, and errors behind him didn't help matters in a 7-3 defeat.
Twins
Twins-Oakland series preview
FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELDThursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kohl Stewart (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Trevor Cahill (5-2, 3.12)Friday, 7:10 p.m.…
Twins
Bogaerts hits 2 solo HRs, Red Sox beat Indians 10-4
Xander Bogaerts hit two solo homers, Andrew Benintendi had a three-run double to cap a big fourth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 10-4 on Wednesday night to halt their three-game losing streak.
Twins
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Jon Lester pitched into the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs homered three times, finally breaking out of their offensive funk in an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
