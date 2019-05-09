GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
He had his second 5-for-5 game, including a home run and two RBI.
NUMBERS
8 Home runs hit by the Twins in the series.
11 Strikeouts for Kyle Gibson, a career high.
18 Hits for the Twins, their second most in a game this year.
42 Runs scored in the third inning this season by the Twins, their most in any inning.
ON DECK
The Twins open a four-game series against the Tigers on Friday at Target Field.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
