GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Stephen Gonsalves, Twins
The rookie lefthander shut out the Tigers on one hit, with a walk and four strikeouts in six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
4: Hits Twins pitchers allowed in two of the three games in the series.
.455: Batting average for Robbie Grossman during the series.
10-6: Twins' record against Detroit this season
ON DECK
The Twins are off Thursday before starting a three-game series in Oakland on Friday.
