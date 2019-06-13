GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
Four hits, including a home run, put him in the middle of every Seattle rally.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Errors committed by the Twins, the most they’ve had in one game in 25 years.
10 Consecutive games with a home run by the Twins, their second double-digit streak of the season.
13 Consecutive games with a hit by Jorge Polanco, tying his career high.
107 Pitches thrown by Twins starter Jose Berrios.
ON DECK
Michael Pineda will try to win the series when he faces Yusel Kikuchi in a matinee.
PHIL MILLER
