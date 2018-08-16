GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Logan Forsythe, Twins
Two singles with runners in scoring position turned into three RBI for the new second baseman.
BY THE NUMBERS
5⅓ Innings of scoreless relief provided by five Twins pitchers.
392 Distance traveled, in feet, by Bobby Wilson's seventh-inning home run, the farthest he's hit a ball this season.
30 Consecutive innings at Target Field without allowing a home run by Jose Berrios, a streak ended by Elias Diaz on Wednesday.
PHIL MILLER
