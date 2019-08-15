GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Trent Grisham, Milwaukee

A rookie playing in his 11th game and batting leadoff for the fifth time, he hit the three-run homer in the eighth inning that doomed the Twins.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Twins runs against Gio Gonzalez, who had given up just one in his previous two starts.

3 Errors by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco in the two-game series.

1-for-10 Christian Yelich’s batting in the series.

2 Pinch hits by Ehire Adrianza in the two games, a triple Wednesday and a double Tuesday.