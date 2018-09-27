GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Johnny Field, Twins
The outfielder was 2-for-4 with two home runs
BY THE NUMBERS
300 wins for Paul Molitor
31-18 record for the Twins when they get 10 hits or more.
ON DECK
The Twins will use an opener for the final time this season as Gabriel Moya starts and is followed by Stephen Gonsalves. Lefthander Francisco Liriano will start for the Tigers.
LA VELLE E.NEAL III
