GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
The Indians shortstop hit a three-run, walkoff homer off Trevor Hildenberger.
BY THE NUMBERS
5-31 The last time Miguel Sano homered before his ninth-inning, game-tying homer Wednesday night.
4 Hits allowed by Twins starter Jake Odorizzi in 4⅔ innings.
ON DECK
There is a quick turnaround for the series finale, with aces Jose Berrios and Corey Kluber facing off at 12:10 p.m.
staff reports
