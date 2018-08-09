GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

The Indians shortstop hit a three-run, walkoff homer off Trevor Hildenberger.

BY THE NUMBERS

5-31 The last time Miguel Sano homered before his ninth-inning, game-tying homer Wednesday night.

4 Hits allowed by Twins starter Jake Odorizzi in 4⅔ innings.

ON DECK

There is a quick turnaround for the series finale, with aces Jose Berrios and Corey Kluber facing off at 12:10 p.m.

staff reports