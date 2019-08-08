GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Ozzie Albies, Braves

Hit two home runs and had four hits for the second game in a row.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Hits given up to the Braves by Twins pitchers for the second game in a row.

18 RBI in the past 15 games for Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

3 Seasons in which the Twins have turned two triple plays (1988, 1990, 2019); they have 14 triple plays in their 59-year history.

UP NEXT

The Twins open a crucial four-game series with Cleveland at Target Field.

PHIL MILLER