WEDNESDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• St. Cloud Area 9, Robbinsdale/H/MW 2
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
• Lakeville South def. Northfield, 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Greenway def. Duluth Denfeld, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 15-13
• North Branch def. Hermantown, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
CLASS 1A
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Carlton def. Ely, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
• Deer River def. Cromwell-Wright, 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 30-28
THURSDAY
Football
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • Championship
At Fargodome
• East Grand Forks vs. Perham, 5:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • Championship
At Esko H.S.
• Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Royalton, 7:15 pm
CLASS 1A
Section 7 • Championship
At Esko H.S.
• Blackduck vs. Deer River, 4:45 pm
Section 8 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Polk County West, 8 pm
NINE-MAN
Section 2 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• Ogilvie vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 5 pm
Section 3 • Championship
At Southwest Minnesota State
• Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Lake Area, 7:30 pm
Section 6 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal vs. Win-E-Mac, 3 pm
Section 8 • Championship
At Fargodome
• Kittson County Central vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30 pm
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • Championship
At St. Paul Washington
• North St. Paul vs. Stillwater, 7 pm
Section 5 • Championship
At Osseo
• Champlin Park vs. Wayzata, 7 pm
STATE TOURNAMENTS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 10 am
• Class 1A: 1 pm
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 2A: 11 am
• Class 1A: 2 pm
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Oct. 25 • Quarterfinals
• Duluth East 4, Centennial 2
• Minnetonka 2, Wayzata 1
• St. Paul Central 6, St. Cloud Tech 1
• Stillwater 2, Lakeville North 1
Wednesday • Semifinals
• Duluth East 2, Minnetonka 0
• Stillwater 2, St. Paul Central 1
Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium
Third place
• Minnetonka vs. St. Paul Central, 8 am
Championship
• Duluth East vs. Stillwater, 5:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Oct. 24 • Quarterfinals
• Austin 2, Holy Family 1
• Bemidji 1, Mahtomedi 0
• Blake 1, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Holy Angels 2, Worthington 0
Tuesday • Semifinals
• Bemidji 3, Holy Angels 1
• Blake 3, Austin 1
Wednesday • Third place
• Austin 1, Holy Angels 0
Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium
Championship
• Bemidji vs. Blake, 12:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Oct. 23 • Quarterfinals
• Eagan 2, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Minnetonka 1, Maple Grove 1, OT
(Minnetonka wins shootout 5-4)
• Stillwater 2, Lakeville North 0
• Wayzata 4, Blaine 1
Tuesday • Semifinals
• Minnetonka 0, Eagan 0, OT
(Minnetonka wins shootout 4-3)
• Wayzata 1, Stillwater 1, OT
(Wayzata wins shootout 7-6)
Wednesday • Third place
• Eagan 4, Stillwater 2
Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium
Championship
• Minnetonka vs. Wayzata, 3 pm
CLASS 1A
Oct. 24 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Rochester Lourdes 0
• Holy Angels 2, Mankato West 0
• Mahtomedi 6, Bemidji 0
• Orono 2, Duluth Marshall 0
Tuesday • Semifinals
• Mahtomedi 2, Holy Angels 1
• Orono 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
Wednesday • Third place
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 0, Holy Angels 0, tie
Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium
Championship
• Mahtomedi vs. Orono, 10 am
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.