WEDNESDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Cloud Area 9, Robbinsdale/H/MW 2

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

• Lakeville South def. Northfield, 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Greenway def. Duluth Denfeld, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 15-13

• North Branch def. Hermantown, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Carlton def. Ely, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

• Deer River def. Cromwell-Wright, 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 30-28

THURSDAY

Football

CLASS 3A

Section 8 • Championship

At Fargodome

• East Grand Forks vs. Perham, 5:30 pm

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • Championship

At Esko H.S.

• Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Royalton, 7:15 pm

CLASS 1A

Section 7 • Championship

At Esko H.S.

• Blackduck vs. Deer River, 4:45 pm

Section 8 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Polk County West, 8 pm

NINE-MAN

Section 2 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• Ogilvie vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 5 pm

Section 3 • Championship

At Southwest Minnesota State

• Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Mountain Lake Area, 7:30 pm

Section 6 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal vs. Win-E-Mac, 3 pm

Section 8 • Championship

At Fargodome

• Kittson County Central vs. Stephen-Argyle, 12:30 pm

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • Championship

At St. Paul Washington

• North St. Paul vs. Stillwater, 7 pm

Section 5 • Championship

At Osseo

• Champlin Park vs. Wayzata, 7 pm

STATE TOURNAMENTS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 10 am

• Class 1A: 1 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 2A: 11 am

• Class 1A: 2 pm

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Oct. 25 • Quarterfinals

• Duluth East 4, Centennial 2

• Minnetonka 2, Wayzata 1

• St. Paul Central 6, St. Cloud Tech 1

• Stillwater 2, Lakeville North 1

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Duluth East 2, Minnetonka 0

• Stillwater 2, St. Paul Central 1

Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium

Third place

• Minnetonka vs. St. Paul Central, 8 am

Championship

• Duluth East vs. Stillwater, 5:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Oct. 24 • Quarterfinals

• Austin 2, Holy Family 1

• Bemidji 1, Mahtomedi 0

• Blake 1, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Holy Angels 2, Worthington 0

Tuesday • Semifinals

• Bemidji 3, Holy Angels 1

• Blake 3, Austin 1

Wednesday • Third place

• Austin 1, Holy Angels 0

Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium

Championship

• Bemidji vs. Blake, 12:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Oct. 23 • Quarterfinals

• Eagan 2, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Minnetonka 1, Maple Grove 1, OT

(Minnetonka wins shootout 5-4)

• Stillwater 2, Lakeville North 0

• Wayzata 4, Blaine 1

Tuesday • Semifinals

• Minnetonka 0, Eagan 0, OT

(Minnetonka wins shootout 4-3)

• Wayzata 1, Stillwater 1, OT

(Wayzata wins shootout 7-6)

Wednesday • Third place

• Eagan 4, Stillwater 2

Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium

Championship

• Minnetonka vs. Wayzata, 3 pm

CLASS 1A

Oct. 24 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Holy Angels 2, Mankato West 0

• Mahtomedi 6, Bemidji 0

• Orono 2, Duluth Marshall 0

Tuesday • Semifinals

• Mahtomedi 2, Holy Angels 1

• Orono 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1

Wednesday • Third place

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 0, Holy Angels 0, tie

Friday • At U.S. Bank Stadium

Championship

• Mahtomedi vs. Orono, 10 am