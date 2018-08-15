TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

In ESPN's fantasy rankings, the Vikings have a top-10 player at QB (Kirk Cousins), RB (Dalvin Cook), WR (Adam Thielen), TE (Kyle Rudolph) as well as a top-10 defense. I can't remember a year when the Vikings were such fantasy football darlings.

WATCH THIS

It's been a rough year for the Twins, but Jose Berrios generally has been a bright spot. He's improved in several key areas from last year — including his strikeout-to-walk ratio — and will look to keep building against the Pirates (noon, FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"I think Lindsay Whalen may possess the textbook-ideal temperament for an athlete: a single-minded assassin on the court and a wry and mellow person off it. Which is to say, she maintains perspective. No crying at her retirement press conference, only celebration and jokes. She gets it."

"ryannolan" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"My 13 y.o. son told me that when he hits 99 pounds, he wants to eat one pound of nachos on his own so he can be 1% nacho."

@DavidJuurlink