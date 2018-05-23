TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

During the Wild's news conference Tuesday, owner Craig Leipold interjected an answer to a question about Vegas and future NHL expansion drafts. "I'll be involved in that if I can. It won't happen again," he said with a laugh.

WATCH THIS

With an 0-1 record, the Lynx are under .500 for the first time at any point in a regular season since June 3, 2011, when they also lost their season opener to the Sparks. They'll try to get back to even against Dallas (7 p.m., FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"Nobody seems to see the player's side of the contract issue. The owners are billionaires; the franchises are multiplying the owners' wealth through appreciation, if not income. ... The players' range of effectiveness is finite, so they have to leverage their lifetime earning power into a few years."

"gofar37" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Grateful that @PJHughes45 has been part of the #mntwins family. Through good times and challenging times — Phil has ALWAYS been the consummate pro, a great teammate and committed to this community. Wishing him all the best. #ClassDude #GoBolts. — Twins President Dave St. Peter

@TwinsPrez