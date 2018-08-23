1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.
8 • Tamariu (Sanchez) 20.40 10.00 4.40
4 • Hotsy Dotsy (Mojica) 3.40 2.20
1 • Ginger Rose (Mawing) 2.10
Time: 1:37.21. Exacta: 8-4, $33.70. Trifecta: 8-4-1, $49.45. Superfecta: 8-4-1-5, $42.20.
2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000.
8 • Teddy Time (Eikleberry) 9.80 6.40 4.40
4 • Rocket Joe Copper (Mojica) 7.40 4.00
2 • Consumerconfidence (Stevens) 6.20
Time: 1:35.42. Exacta: 8-4, $33.70. Trifecta: 8-4-2, $94.70. Superfecta: 8-4-2-1, $85.61. Daily Double: 8-8, $31.60. Scratched: A P Is Loose, Awesome Emmit, Holiday Mischief.
3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.
1 • Blarney (Eikleberry) 5.60 4.00 2.80
4 • Logan’s Heroe (Escobar) 56.40 20.20
9 • Tommy Grossman (Mawing) 2.60
Time: 1:31.04. Exacta: 1-4, $106.70. Trifecta: 1-4-9, $415.05. Superfecta: 1-4-9-2, $707.57. Pick 3: 8-8-1, $102.30. Daily Double: 8-1, $15.90.
4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.
7 • Not Justa Somerset (Eikleberry) 4.20 3.00 2.20
10 • Marco’s Tribute (Butler) 5.20 3.00
3 • Brave Honor (Goncalves) 2.60
Time: 1:40.52. Exacta: 7-10, $8.00. Trifecta: 7-10-3, $10.80. Superfecta: 7-10-3-4, $9.20. Pick 3: 8-1-7, $16.55. Pick 4: 8-8-1-7, $336.20. Daily Double: 1-7, $8.90.
5 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
5 • Star Sundae (Eikleberry) 7.80 3.40 2.20
8 • Shakin for Love (Mojica) 2.80 2.10
3 • Blues Mary (Gallardo) 2.10
Time: 1:00.28. Exacta: 5-8, $7.60. Trifecta: 5-8-3, $9.75. Superfecta: 5-8-3-2, $7.05. Pick 3: 1-7-5, $27.90. Daily Double: 7-5, $18.00. Scatched: Chance to Shine, Emma’s Candy.
6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
1 • Pontificator (Stevens) 9.20 5.00 4.20
6 • Miss Ocean Express (Arrieta) 4.80 3.60
4 • Kalliste Rose (Mojica) 5.00
Time: 1:11.63. Exacta: 1-6, $23.50. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $73.75. Superfecta: 1-6-4-3, $32.55. Pick 3: 7-5-1, $57.05. Daily Double: 5-1, $29.50. Scratched: Spectin Trouble.
7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.
6 • Johnny the Jet (Thompson) 13.60 4.60 3.60
5 • Zahabra (Mojica) 4.40 3.40
3 • I’m Batman (Arrieta) 4.40
Time: 1:04.45. Exacta: 6-5, $34.00. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $83.05. Superfecta: 6-5-3-2, $39.16. Pick 3: 5-1-6, $107.00. Daily Double: 1-6, $80.40.
8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
1 • Perfect Movement (Butler) 6.20 3.60 2.40
6 • Promising Shoes (Loveberry) 3.40 3.20
4 • Sindys Luck (Hamilton) 4.00
Time: 1:38.57. Exacta: 1-6, $13.20. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $28.35. Pick 3: 1-6-1, $68.30. Pick 4: 5-1-6-1, $413.25. Pick 5: 7-5-1-6-1, $573.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $31.70. Scratched: Trident Hero.
Attendance: 3,146. Total handle: $587,340. Live handle: $80,945.
Johnny Love’s results: Wednesday: 2-7 (.286). Totals: 174-527 (.330). Best bets: 28-52 (.538).
