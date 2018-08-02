1 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Fly With a Buzz (Samuels) 4.80 2.40 2.10

5 • Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek) 2.80 2.20

6 • Diamonds On the Dirt (Charette-Hill) 2.20

Time: :15.88. Exacta: 3-5, $5.70. Trifecta: 3-5-6, $5.70. Scratched: Raging Thunder Cat.

2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Okey Wind (Samuels) 4.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Df Dynastythreegreen (Esqueda) 4.20 2.40

3 • Two Eight Eight Gto (Torres) 2.20

Time: :17.96. Exacta: 6-2, $8.00. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $11.40. Daily Double: 3-6, $6.00.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Musical America (Goncalves) 4.60 3.20 2.40

1 • Mackaroni Art (Butler) 4.60 3.20

6 • Stormy Sailor (Velazquez) 3.20

Time: 1:35.51. Exacta: 5-1, $19.40. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $43.30. Superfecta: 5-1-6-3, $23.37. Pick 3: 2/3-5/6-5, $8.65. Daily Double: 6-5, $10.20.

4 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

3 • Harkins Hall (Loveberry) 29.20 8.60 6.00

6 • Pointman (Hamilton) 4.40 3.40

1 • Abstract Paynter (Goncalves) 7.00

Time: 1:32.73. Exacta: 3-6, $63.70. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $199.80. Superfecta: 3-6-1-4, $128.18. Pick 3: 5/6-5-3, $62.05. Daily Double: 5-3, $42.20.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

3 • Stellabrini (Arrieta) 12.40 4.60 3.60

2 • Bella’s Back (Mawing) 4.80 3.80

4 • Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: 1:31.35. Exacta: 3-2, $38.80. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $95.45. Superfecta: 3-2-4-5, $67.42 Pick 3: 5-3-3, $379.65. Daily Double: 3-3, $108.60.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

8 • Archarchmonarch (Mojica) 12.00 4.20 2.80

6 • Wajna Surprise (Hamilton) 5.00 2.60

5 • Johnny the Jet (Goodwin) 2.10

Time: 1:12.41. Exacta: 8-6, $21.10. Trifecta: 8-6-5, $29.55. Superfecta: 8-6-5-3, $42.48. Pick 3: 3-3-8, $990.85. Pick 4: 5-3-3-8, $2,222.30. Daily Double: 3-8, $27.90. Scratched: Over Ez.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Watertonian (Goncalves) 7.40 3.20 2.60

4 • Cinco Star (Evans) 3.00 2.60

1 • Hatties Jewel (Eikleberry) 3.20

Time: 1:11.11. Exacta: 8-4, $11.60. Trifecta: 8-4-1, $21.60. Superfecta: 8-4-1-5, $14.81. Pick 3: 3-8-8, $61.80. Daily Double: 8-8, $26.10.

8 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

3 • Drama in Danbue (Butler) 6.80 2.40 2.20

5 • Northernbrilliance (Eikleberry) 2.10 2.10

2 • Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton) 2.80

Time: 1:19.96. Exacta: 3-5, $5.90. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $6.30. Superfecta: 3-5-2-8, $5.89. Pick 3: 8-8-3, $37.40. Daily Double: 8-3, $10.90.

9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

2 • Creative Art (Mojica) 7.00 3.00 2.20

3 • Malibu Max (Loveberry) 2.60 2.20

7 • Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing) 2.80

Time: 1:17.45. Exacta: 2-3, $6.00. Trifecta: 2-3-7, $8.60. Pick 3: 8-3-2, $23.30. Daily Double: 3-2, $19.30. Scratched: Blue Bomber, Underpressure.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

1 • North of Eden (Mojica) 6.20 3.60 2.60

4 • Moonlight Train (Loveberry) 5.40 3.20

6 • Merri Mesa (Butler) 3.40

Time: 1:40.61. Exacta: 1-4, $16.40. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $32.55. Superfecta: 1-4-6-3, $15.00. Pick 3: 3-2-1, $18.45. Pick 4: 8-3-2-1, $81.70. Pick 5: 8-8-3-2-1, $97.45. Daily Double: 2-1, $15.80.

 

 

Attendance: 2,483. Total handle: $900,757. Live handle: $74,632.

 

Johnny Love’s results: Wednesday: 2-10 (.200). Totals: 143-424 (.337). Best bets: 22-43 (.512).