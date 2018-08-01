Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Yankee Pride (5th Race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 3, (1,6,7/All/6/2,5,6,8), $48.

1 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Db Quick Sam (Velazquez,Livingston)122/4-1

2: Raging Thunder Cat (Ramirez,Weidner)122/10-1

3: Fly With a Buzz (Samuels, McKinley)122/2-1

4: Runnoft (Goodwin, Backhaus)122/8-1

5: Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek,Weidner)122/3-1

6: Diamonds On the Dirt (Torres,Charette-Hill)122/5-2

DIAMONDS ON THE DIRT gets ideal outside draw, after a couple of bad starts. FLY WITH A BUZZ just missed with both starts. LIL MISS HOTT PANTS is alert gate breaker, and will be in the mix when things unfold.

2 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Wicked Jim (Packer, Campos)126/10-1

2: Df Dynastythreegreen (Esqueda,Olmstead)124/4-1

3: Two Eight Eight Gto (Torres,Charette-Hill)124/5-2

4: Jess About Midnight (Velazquez,Hanson)124/3-1

5: Featured Follies (Ramirez,Charette-Hill)124/9-2

6: Okey Wind (Samuels, Johnson)124/3-1

OKEY WIND was sharp in defeat last effort. TWO EIGHT EIGHT GTO could prove tough with clean start. JESS ABOUT MIDNIGHT just missed last out, after a contaminated start.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Mackaroni Art (Butler, Robertson)119/3-1

2: Kennebago (Mawing, Rampadarat)119/15-1

3: Playoff Bound (Mojica, Diodoro)119/9-2

4: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline)114/15-1

5: Musical America (Goncalves,House)124/4-1

6: Stormy Sailor (Velazquez, Brinson)124/5-2

7: Tiger by His Tail (Loveberry, Robertson)119/7-2

MACKARONI is unbeaten in his two starts and will be doing his better running in the later stages of the race. Trainer/jockey team are clicking at 38 percent. Stablemate TIGER BY HIS TAIL will be involved from the bell and won at this level last time out in impressive off-the-pace fashion. You’re going to have to forgive STORMY SAILOR last effort in stakes race to have a chance. Projects as the one to catch as probable lukewarm favorite.

4 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Abstract Paynter (Goncalves, Offolter)119/12-1

2: Kilarney Blarney (Swiontek, McFadden)124/15-1

3: Harkins Hall (Loveberry, Tracy,Jr.)119/12-1

4: R H Smoakem (Arrieta, Diodoro)119/6-5

5: Inshallah (Goodwin, Foley)119/20-1

6: Pointman (Hamilton, Berndt)119/8-5

7: Bernini (De’Oliveira, Foley)119/20-1

8: Kaun Te (Butler, Rhone)124/8-1

R H SMOKEM will probably get in early pace dispute but could last longer than many think with the surface switch. Sharp barn adds appeal. POINTMAN will be chasing the pace from the start, letting others settle the difference up front. KAUN TE didn’t show much last out while sprinting on the turf, but expect a much-improved performance stretching out.

5 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Lasoeurcadetecheri (Goncalves,Robertson)120/12-1

2: Bella’s Back (Mawing, McFarlane)120/4-1

3: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)122/6-1

4: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Silva)124/9-2

5: Racinrosemary (Loveberry, Padilla)124/5-1

6: Yankee Pride (Velazquez, Sharp)120/9-5

7: Jeana Baby (Joubert, Hanson)122/10-1

8: Tactical Girl (Mojica, Rengstorf)120/15-1

YANKEE PRIDE is strictly the one to beat, for strong connections and speed figures towering the field. BELLA’S BACK will have the target on her back, as the one to catch to get the win. CAUSE TO WONDER muscled her way through the traffic jam last out for the win. Could fire off that confidence builder.

6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: R Point Made (Eikleberry, R.Rarick)124/10-1

2: Ain’tseentheball (Goncalves,Pfeifer)120/10-1

3: Samurai Mike (Velazquez, Litfin)120/8-1

4: Beermaster (Loveberry, Padilla)120/10-1

5: Johnny the Jet (Goodwin, Riecken)124/2-1

6: Wajna Surprise (Hamilton, Hanson)124/5-1

7: Over Ez (Arrieta, Silva)120/12-1

8: Archarchmonarch (Mojica,Diodoro)124/3-1

9: Colfear (Butler, Padilla)124/15-1

JOHNNY THE JET plunges in class to the lowest level of his career. Light on winning form but a deserving favorite with the massive drop in class. WAJNA SURPRISE is the most likely main threat to top pick but will need to have a snappy pace scenario to roll on with his late energy. AIN’TSEENTHEBALL usually gets a paycheck and will be in the hunt from the start.

7 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Hatties Jewel (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/8-1

2: Azaruk (Velazquez, Berndt)124/20-1

3: Warrior Boss (Goodwin, Brinson)120/7-2

4: Cinco Star (Evans, Robertson)120/3-1

5: Vow of Francis (Butler, Rhone)124/4-1

6: Proxima (Samuels, McKinley)124/20-1

7: Justcallme Charlie (Loveberry,Rengstorf)124/8-1

8: Watertonian (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/5-2

CINCO STAR didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out, and the screws have been tightened since with three morning drills. WATERTONIAN has been third best last two out, after five-length win three back. VOW OF FRANCIS will come out smokin’ out of the gate, and will play catch-me-if-you-can on the lead.

8 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Seryy (Hernandez, Westermann)120/6-1

2: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton,McFadden)120/8-1

3: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling)120/9-5

4: Deputy Flash (Goodwin, Backhaus)120/20-1

5: Northernbrilliance (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/2-1

6: Absolutely Holy (Goncalves, Becker)124/5-1

7: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)120/20-1

8: Sweet Spring (Arrieta, Peters)124/15-1

NORTHERNBRILLIANCE returns to the main track, where he was runner-up to next-out winner two back. Expect to show a strong early presence. DRAMA IN DANUBE too jumps off the grass in hopes of turning things around. Must forgive that last dud performance on the lawn. SERVY should exhibit quick turn of foot exiting the rail. His best race was when he was sent along early for second best.

9 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Blue Bomber (Hernandez, Diodoro)124/20-1

2: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)124/9-5

3: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)124/5-2

4: Super Touch (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/10-1

5: Underpressure (Eikleberry, Richard)124/3-1

6: Malibu Pro (Butler, Robertson)124/6-1

7: Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing, Diodoro)124/8-1

CREATIVE ART comes in with a three-game winning streak, after winning the Dark Star Cup last out at a big price. MALIBU MAX was a winner last out in turf event, after finishing third behind Creative Art in Dark Star Cup. UNDERPRESSURE cuts back in distance with good tactical speed. Will bide his time with Eikleberry aboard. MALIBU PRO too cuts back in class, and is a natural fit with this group.

10 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: North of Eden (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

2: Seynatawnee (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/5-2

3: Soaring Now (Goncalves,Heitzmann)124/3-1

4: Moonlight Train (Loveberry, Richard)124/6-1

5: Spicy Suprise (Velazquez, Bravo)120/8-1

6: Merri Mesa (Butler, R. Rarick)120/6-1

SEYNATAWNEE comes in with back-to-back wins, and with a lot of upside to her game. Will stay within range of frontrunner, before making her big run. NORTH OF EDEN is light on winning form, but is always in the mix. Regular in the second and third money spots. SOARING NOW switches surfaces, after finishing in the fourth spot last two out. Last win was routing on the dirt.