Popup thunderstorms in the Twin Cities north metro sparked lightning over Blaine and delayed Sunday’s final round of the 3M Championship.

Officials suspended play at 4:32 p.m. with eight groups still on the course, then resumed after a 62-minute delay at 5:34.

It delayed what should be a nail-biting finish at TPC Twin Cities.

Gene Sauers and Paul Goydos have the lead, both at 19 under through 13 holes. Steve Stricker is two back, alone in third at 17 under.

Wes Short Jr. shot the round of the day so far, a 10-under 62 to get to 16 under par for the tournament and is the current leader in the clubhouse. He joins Kevin Sutherland (through 16), Scott Verplank (16), Marco Dawson (14) and Brant Jobe (14) tied for fourth.

Second round co-leader Kenny Perry struggled on the greens Sunday. He made bogey at the par-3 13th just before the weather horn sounded, and is even par for the day and 14 under for the tournament, tied for 12th.

PGA Tour Champions money leader Bernhard Langer began the day five shots back and looked to make a serious run with five birdies in the first seven holes. But he made bogey on No. 8 and a double bogey on No. 9 to derail his chances at a third 3M Championship. Through 17 holes, Langer is 4 under for the day and 13 under for the tournament.

