Gallery: This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.

Gallery: Men board up a door in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts after Hurricane Irma left thousands homeless on a devastated string of Caribbean islands and spun toward Florida for what could be a catastrophic blow this weekend.

Gallery: Douglas Jung pulls in a crawfish statue at the Crawdaddy's restaurant ahead of Hurricane Irma in Jensen Beach, Fla., Sept. 8, 2017. The National Hurricane Center said Irma remained �extremely dangerous,� with winds of 150 miles per hour, and the Florida Keys were at risk of �life-threatening inundation.� It is expected to hit the Florida Keys and South Florida by Saturday night.

Gallery: A boarded up building on normally bustling South Beach is shown, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Fla. The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as the state braced for what could be a catastrophic hit over the weekend.

Gallery: In a photo provided by the Dutch military, storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on St. Maarten in the Caribbean on Sept. 7, 2017.

Gallery: The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. ( Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Gallery: The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway as two people cross the street in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Gallery: Damaged buildings and fallen trees litter downtown Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. On the Dutch side of St. Martin, an island divided between French and Dutch control, an estimated 70 percent of the homes were destroyed by Irma, according to the Dutch government. The island is divided between French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten.

Gallery: This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a human chain of residents passing supplies provided by a dutch soldier, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Dutch Caribbean St. Maarten, on Sept. 8, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.

Gallery: Mika Flores sleeps on a couch in the lobby of the Element Hotel during Hurricane Irma in Miami, Sept. 10, 2017.

Gallery: The Blinckman family use their personal devices while sheltering in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma goes over Key West, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Hurricane Irma made landfall near Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 hurricane.

Gallery: Residents walk near downed power lines felled by Hurricane Irma, in Caibarien, Cuba, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. There were no reports of deaths or injuries after heavy rain and winds from Irma lashed northeastern Cuba. Seawater surged three blocks inland in Caibarien.

Gallery: A crane atop a high-rise under construction in downtown Miami collapsed Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, amid strong winds from Hurricane Irma. The crane collapsed in a bayfront area filled with hotels and high-rise condo and office buildings, near AmericanAirlines Arena, according to a tweet from the City of Miami.

Gallery: Patrick Danver, 67, of Satellite Beach, Fla. uses an umbrella to shield from the driving rain in South Patrick Shores, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the state of Florida.

Gallery: In this undated photo provided on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017, by the British Ministry of Defence, military personnel unload aid cargo and water upon their arrival at Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados. The death toll from Hurricane Irma has risen to 22 as the storm continues its destructive path through the Caribbean.

Gallery: Senior Hurricane Specialist Lixion Avila, left, and Lt. Phil Manougian, a storm surge unit operations officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, watch radar and infrared satellite imagery depicting the eyewall of Hurricane Irma crossing the lower Florida Keys Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Gallery: This image made available by John Huston shows the pool underwater at his house as storm surge goes over his dock in Key Largo, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Announcing itself with roaring 130 mph winds, Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday.

Gallery: Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Gallery: Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Gallery: Waves crash over a seawall from Biscayne Bay as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.

Gallery: In this undated photo provided on Sunday Sept. 10, 2017, by the British Ministry of Defence, some of the damage to The British Virgin Isles, seen from the air. The wild isolation that made St. Barts, St. Martin, Anguilla and the Virgin Islands vacation paradises has turned them into cutoff, chaotic nightmares in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which left 22 people dead, mostly in the Leeward Islands. (MOD via AP)

Gallery: Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop a large piece of styrofoam, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People move through flooded streets in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma, in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. Cuban officials warned residents to watch for even more flooding over the next few days. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: A man walks on Havana's sea wall as the ocean crashes into el Morro light house, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Gallery: People walk out on to what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma, and an unusual low tide pushed water out almost hundreds of yards. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Gallery: This photo provided by Michael Sechler shows a stranded manatee in Manatee County, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The mammal was stranded after waters receded from the Florida bay as Hurricane Irma approached.

Gallery: Palm trees blow in the wind near the Haulover Park Ocean Rescue Lifeguard Station at as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Gallery: Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a two-story home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County after a tornado touched down on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Red Huber, Orlando Sentinel/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761

Gallery: Aden Alcroix-Camper, 11, walks through debris from a second- story roof scattered over two block area after a possible tornado touched down at Palm Bay Point subdivision in Palm Bay Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma made landfall in the state of Florida (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Gallery: John Krowzow, 74, is desperate to check out his home in Corkscrew Woodland, a park with 640 senior mobile home units in Estero, Fla. Their homes were okay, but water surrounded them. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761 ORG XMIT: MIN1709101856115419

Gallery: Courtney Vega, 12, of Miami, Fla., sits on a cot while staying at the Red Cross Hurricane Irma Disaster Shelter at the ASU Acadome in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Gallery: Samantha Belk says goodbye to her maltese, Gardolf until after the hurricane in a locker room at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. The shelter welcomes people from the area with pets and those with special needs. Owners were told as the tropical storm winds began to say goodbye to their pets until after the hurricane Irma was over. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: From left, firefighters Dohnovan Simpson and Jacob McGovern carry Dolores Gevaza, 83, across the courtyard in the rain at John Hopkins Middle School on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The school filled classrooms and hallways with people evacuating before Hurricane Irma makes landfall. (Eve Edelheit/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Gallery: Glen Sinatra, 69, originally from Long Island, N.Y. and now from Naples, says he feels lucky to be at a hotel instead of a shelter. He's nervous about the storm and says he's trying not to worry his children about the conditions. In Estero, Fla. at the Hampton Inn, those who were lucky enough to get a room are riding out Hurricane Irma as it passes through on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210785

Gallery: Two men walk their bicycle along a flooded street on the waterfront of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes through on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Gallery: A vehicle drives on flooded Brickell Avenue in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, as Hurricane Irma passes. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Gallery: A downed tree in front of a home in The Vineyards at Monarch Lakes in West Miramar brought down by strong winds and rain from Hurricane Irma Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2017. As the hurricane moved north up the Gulf coast, it brought violent weather to South Florida. (Taimy Alvarez/Sun Sentinel/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1210761

Gallery: A person walks through a street lined with debris and fallen trees as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

TAMPA, Florida — A weakened but still dangerous Irma pushed inland Monday as it hammered Florida with winds and floodwaters that created hazards even for rescuers trying to help beleaguered residents.

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm over Florida, but it still had winds near hurricane force. Its outer bands were also blowing into Georgia, where the storm's center was expected to arrive later in the day. With rough conditions persisting across Florida, many communities in Irma's wake feared what destruction would be revealed when daylight came.

Winds knocked a utility pole and power lines onto a sheriff's cruiser late Sunday in Polk County east of Tampa, illustrating the dangerous conditions for emergency personnel. A deputy and a paramedic, who had just escorted an elderly patient to safety, were trapped for two hours until a crew could free them. Both were unhurt.

And more than 120 homes were being evacuated early Monday in Orange County, just outside the city of Orlando, as floodwaters started to pour in. Firefighters and the National Guard were going door-to-door and using boats to ferry families to safety. A few miles away, 30 others had to be evacuated when a 60-foot sinkhole opened up under an apartment building. No injuries were reported in either case.

In Redington Shores west of Tampa, attorney Carl Roberts spent a sleepless night riding out Irma in his 17th floor beachfront condo. After losing power late Sunday, he made it through the worst of the storm shaken but unhurt.

"The hurricane winds lashed the shutters violently, throughout the night," he wrote in a text message, "making sleep impossible."

Palm Bay officer Dustin Terkoski walks over debris from a home at Palm Point Subdivision in Brevard County, Florida, after a tornado touched down on Sunday as Hurricane Irma hit.

As morning broke, he couldn't open the electric shutters to see outside.

"It's so dark in here," he said.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida lost power, and utility officials said it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. More than 100,000 were in the dark in Georgia.

Irma's center was about 105 miles (170 km) north of Tampa when forecasters announced it had weakened to a tropical storm. However, they warned its maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kph), and the storm was still producing higher gusts.

The monster storm, which arrived in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, has toppled at least three constructions cranes — two over downtown Miami and one in Fort Lauderdale.

People in the heavily populated Tampa-St. Petersburg area had feared a first direct hit from a major hurricane since 1921, but the storm weakened to a Category 2 as it approached that area.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said the situation was not as bad as it could have been, but warned residents that dangerous storm surge continued. He also described downed power lines and other debris.

"What we feared the most was the surge," he said in an interview on MSNBC. "The surge is yet to be finished."

Meanwhile, rescue efforts ramped up in the evacuated neighborhood near Orlando as Guardsmen in helmets and fatigues rolled through standing water in a high-clearance vehicle. Firefighters rescued a puppy from one of the homes there and leashed the anxious dog to the front of one of their trucks to give it water and snacks.

As the sun rose in Orlando, many tried to survey the damage, but authorities warned that conditions remain dangerous and asked people not to venture outside because of a curfew.

No deaths in Florida were immediately linked to the storm. In the Caribbean, at least 24 were people were killed during Irma's destructive trek across exclusive islands known as the vacation playground for the rich.

In one of the largest U.S. evacuations, nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to seek shelter, including 6.4 million in Florida alone. More than 200,000 people waited in shelters across Florida.

Next, Irma is expected to push into Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond. A tropical storm warning was issued for the first time ever in Atlanta, where many schools canceled classes.

Bryan Koon, Florida's emergency management director, said late Sunday that authorities had only scattered information about damage.

"I've not heard of catastrophic damage. It doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It means it hasn't gotten to us yet," Koon said.

In the low-lying Keys, appliances and furniture were seen floating away, and Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said the ocean waters were filled with navigation hazards, including sunken boats.

The county administrator, Roman Gastesi, said crews would begin house-to-house searches Monday morning to check on survivors.

About 30,000 people heeded orders to leave the Keys as the storm closed in, but an untold number refused, in part because, to many storm-hardened residents, staying behind in the face of danger is a point of pride.

John Huston, who stayed in his Key Largo home, watched his yard flood even before the arrival of high tide.

"Small boats floating down the street next to furniture and refrigerators. Very noisy," he said by text message. "Shingles are coming off."

Irma once was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, a Category 5 with a peak wind speed of 185 mph (300 kph). For days, forecasters had warned Irma was taking dead aim at Florida. Irma made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key, not far from Key West. It then rounded Florida's southwestern corner and hugged the coast closely as it pushed north.