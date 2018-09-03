Longtime WCCO-TV weekend anchor Angela Davis will be joining Minnesota Public Radio in November as host of its 11 a.m. show.

Davis, who has been at WCCO for 12 years, will replace Tom Weber, who left the job earlier this year.

“I’m so honored and excited to join Minnesota Public Radio,” Davis said in a prepared statement Sunday. “Many of our communities in Minnesota are dealing with difficult problems at a time when lack of understanding is causing fear, anger and division. MPR News does an excellent job of sharing different viewpoints and creating a safe space for people to ask questions, voice opinions and learn. I’m looking forward to hosting a talk show that explores the issues that keep many of us awake at night, as well as topics that bring joy, laughter and hope.”

Davis currently anchors the Sunday night newscasts on WCCO-TV and does reports during the week. She previously anchored the morning and noon newscasts for five years.

Before joing WCCO-TV in 2006, Davis anchored the morning and midday newscasts at KSTP-TV for six years. She also worked as a reporter and weekend anchor there.