Amelia Santaniello/Star Tribune photo by Jeff Wheeler

Sara Gilbert's announcement earlier this week that she'll be departing "The Talk" means there will soon be an opening on the long-running daytime series. Could a local broadcaster be in the running?

Amelia Santaniello, WCCO's co-anchor, will be a guest co-host Thursday on the CBS series, part of a week spotlighting local broadcasters from major markets. The show hasn't had a regular cast member with news chops since Julie Chen exited last year in the wake of husband Leslie Moonves's downfall.

Santaniello previously shared the couch in 2012. Emilo Estevez, who made a recent appearance at the Minneapolis Public Library to promote his new film, is the scheduled guest.

Santaniello isn't the only Twin Cities media personality getting national exposure this week. KARE's Jana Shortal appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday to talk about how her on-air wardrobe has challenged the gender dress code for TV reporters.

"The Talk" airs at 1 p.m. on WCCO, Ch. 4.