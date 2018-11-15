Andy Bloom, who took over operations at WCCO Radio and two other stations this past April, is already out.

Bloom, a Minneapolis native, had been running the news-driven WCCO as well as the music stations JACK FM and Buz'n FM.

"WCCO is a legendary station," Bloom said late Wednesday. "I wish them the best of luck in the future." He declined to comment further.

Local managers and representatives from Entrecom, which bought the local stations last year, chose not to comment.

Bloom, who had previously served as a communications director for a Republican congressman in Ohio and written for right-leaning publications, had not hidden his background.

“The fact is, the majority of News-Talk radio listeners are center-right,” Bloom wrote in an internal memo to WCCO employees that City Pages shared with readers in August. He had advised his staff to “stop chasing off the Right” by giving “info-mercials” to guests with “left-leaning agendas.”

John Hines' retirement a few months ago appeared to be an opportunity for Bloom to permanently fill his morning slot with someone with conservative views. That spot remains open.