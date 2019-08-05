WCCO viewers will soon have to get their morning weather forecasts from somebody else.

Matt Brickman, who started at the CBS affiliate in 2011, announced Monday that he's leaving the Twin Cities to become a meteorologist at WNBC in New York, the largest TV market in the country.

"The opportunity to work at a place as iconic as 30 Rock is something I couldn’t pass up," he wrote on Twitter. "Something I never expected. I’m nervous & excited about this next challenge. I hope I’ll do you proud."

Brickman, who is from the New England area and attended the University of Illinois, became part of the morning team five years ago. His last day at WCCO is Aug. 20.