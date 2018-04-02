Kylie Bearse, co-host and meteorologist for "WCCO Mid-Morning," is saying goodbye to Minnesota weather. The TV personality signed off Monday during the 9 a.m. broadcast as she heads to KUSA, the NBC affiliate in Denver.

Bearse's four-year run at WCCO was actually a homecoming. She was born in Burnsville and spent part of her childhood in Eden Prairie. But she previously worked in Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City and often visits friends and family in the Rocky Mountains area, so the move West isn't totally out of the blue.

“It feels unreal, but Monday will be my last day at WCCO as I head out on my next adventure back into the Rocky Mountains,” Bearse posted on Facebook.

Monday's broadcast was largely dedicated to saying goodbye to Bearse with an appearance from the 3-year-old program's very first guest, fitness expert Ali Holman.

"I'm not crying, it's just cold outside," co-host Jason DeRusha said after an outdoor segment featuring Holman.

Bearse announced her departure last week on air: