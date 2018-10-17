Wayzata is heading to the Class 2A boys' soccer tournament for the third consecutive year after defeating top-seeded St. Louis Park 1-0 in overtime. The fifth-seeded Trojans won the Section 6 final at St. Louis Park High School with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in overtime, as Jake Ogle got past the Orioles defense and made a centering pass that deflected off a defender.

In the first half, neither team was able to create any significant chances with an 18 miles-per-hour wind making it tough to make aerial passes.

The second half had more action, with each team getting clear scoring chances. The Orioles' Randy Mayele had two looks at goal within the first 10 minutes, but both of his close shot attempts went wide.

Class 2A, Section 1: Sam Vue beat Joey Wigle from 25 yards out to break a scoreless with 13:52 left to give fourth-seeded Lakeville North a 1-0 victory over host Rochester Mayo.

Class 2A, Section 5: Demetrius Bernrady-Nelson scored on a direct kick from 20 yards out as second-seeded Centennial won 1-0 over host and top-seeded Champlin Park.

Girls' soccer

Class 1A, Section 6: Emma Kosek scored in the final seconds of overtime to send top-seeded Orono to the state tournament with a 2-1 victory over visiting and second-seeded Monticello. Anna Tesar tied the score at 1-1 early in the second half for the Spartans. Abi Frandsen got the Magic on the board first on a penalty kick in the first half.

Class 2A, Section 2: Jelena Zjiblic scored on a header off a corner kick in overtime to give third-seeded Minnetonka a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Eden Prairie at Shakopee West Junior High School. Zjiblic tied the score at 1-1 for the Skippers in the 35th minute. Grace Friedrichs' goal put the Eagles ahead in the fifth minute.

Class 2A, Section 3: Alison Wong scored two goals to lead top-seeded Eagan past second-seeded Rosemount 4-1 at Burnsville High School. Julia Barger had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats and Jess Van Wyk also scored for them.

Class 2A, Section 5: Brenna Saladin completed a hat trick in overtime to give top-seeded Maple Grove a 3-2 victory over visiting and third-seeded Centennial. Saladin scored her first two goals in the second half to erase a pair of one-goal deficits. Khyah Harper scored two goals for the Cougars.

Class 2A, Section 6: Emily Dillon broke a scoreless tie with 20 minutes left to give top-seeded Wayzata a 1-0 victory over visiting and second-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall.

Class 2A, Section 7: Third-seeded Blaine jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first 32 minutes of the game and cruised to a 3-1 victory over host and top-seeded Andover. Jaida Wiege, Sammi Proulx and Emily Baurr scored for the Bengals.

Girls' tennis

Edina's Nicole Copeland, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, won the Section 6 title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over teammate Andrea Jansson, ranked No. 5. However, the bigger story was Jansson's 6-3, 6-1 semifinal victory over Eastview's top-seeded Karin Young, ranked No. 1.

staff reports