Class 3A: Wayzata team won its second consecutive title, edging Edina on a tiebreaker. Eastview finished third. The other three teams in the finals were Lakeville North, Maple Grove and Prior Lake. All six were in the finals last year, too.
Class 2A: Using Bohemian Rhapsody for its performance, the Totino-Grace E’Gals won their first Jazz title since 2016, beating out two-time defending champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Sartell-St. Stephen finished third.
Class 1A: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd captured its first state dance team title in the Jazz division. Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished second and Frazee, the defending champion, finished third.
Wild
Wild misses a point, falls to Devils in OT after coughing up three-goal lead
Kyle Palmeiri found Nico Hischier for the winning goal past Devan Dubnyk, getting New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider his first victory in 22 regular-season games.
Wild
Nico Hischier scores in OT as Devils rally to beat Wild 5-4
Nico Hischier scored 3:19 into overtime, Cory Schneider got his first win in nearly 14 months and the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Friday night.
Wild
Niederreiter leads Carolina past Edmonton, 3-1
Nino Niederreiter kept scoring goals for his new team. Curtis McElhinney kept up his mastery of the Edmonton Oilers.
Wild
Kunin, Eriksson Ek quietly form 1-2 punch for Wild
Luke Kunin and Joel Eriksson Ek have capitalized on their chemistry to be a consistent duo for the Wild — impact that Kunin believes is spurred by the second chance he received.
Gophers
Ionescu helps No. 3 Oregon beat No. 9 Oregon St 77-68
Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points and nine assists, and No. 3 Oregon beat No. 9 Oregon State 77-68 Friday night for its 17th straight win.
