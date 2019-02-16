Class 3A: Wayzata team won its second consecutive title, edging Edina on a tiebreaker. Eastview finished third. The other three teams in the finals were Lakeville North, Maple Grove and Prior Lake. All six were in the finals last year, too.

Class 2A: Using Bohemian Rhapsody for its performance, the Totino-Grace E’Gals won their first Jazz title since 2016, beating out two-time defending champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Sartell-St. Stephen finished third.

Class 1A: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd captured its first state dance team title in the Jazz division. Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished second and Frazee, the defending champion, finished third.

