Wazata-based TCF Financial Corp. announced a deal Monday to combine with Detroit-based Chemical Financial Corp.

The merger of equals transaction will create a financial services company with $34 billion in total and 500 branches across nine states, primarily in the Midwest.

TCF, one of the 30 largest public companies in Minnesota based on total revenue, will merge into Chemical, but the combined company will operate under the TCF name and brand following the transaction. But the headquarters of the company will be based in Detroit.

TCF’s chairman, president and CEO, Craig Dahl, will be president and CEO of the combined company.

“We are confident that this merger will enhance our ability to deliver stronger and more sustainable growth and greater value creation than either company could achieve alone,” Dahl said in a prepared statement. “The new TCF will have attractive positions in both its product suite and market footprint as well as a more diversified loan portfolio and increased lending capabilities across asset classes, geographies and industry verticals.”

“The combination of TCF and Chemical creates the largest midcap bank in the Midwest,” said Chemical’s Chairman Gary Torgow. “We also share a deep commitment to supporting and giving back to the communities we serve.”

The deal has been approved by the boards of directors at each company. According to terms of the deal, TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock for each share of TCF common stock based on a fixed exchange ratio, equivalent to $21.58 per TCF share based on the closing price as of January 25, 2019. Each outstanding share of 5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of TCF will be converted into the right to receive one share of a newly created series of preferred stock of Chemical.

After completion of the deal, TCF shareholders will own 54 percent of the shares of the combined company, and Chemical Financial shareholders will own 46 percent of the shares. On Friday, shares of Chemical Financial closed at $42.47.