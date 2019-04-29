A team of Wayzata High School students took home the National Science Bowl title on Monday, capturing honors along with an all-expense-paid trip to Alaska.

Wayzata defeated Dulles High School of Sugar Land, Texas, for victory in the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Geoffrey Chen, Ben Weiner, Matthew Qu, Aayush Gupta and Stephen Chen achieved the victory, coached by Amanda Laden. They won the regional in St. Paul in January, coming out on top among 33 teams from 17 schools.

The national champs will go on day trips to learn about glaciology, marine and avian biology, geology and plate tectonics. They will explore the Copper River Delta, known for its highly prized stocks and prolific runs of wild salmon; experience old-growth hemlock and spruce while hiking through the Chugach National Forest; white-water raft on the Sheridan River and travel across the scenic Prince William Sound and Orca Inlet, home to the world’s largest population of sea otters. The trip also includes visits to Childs Glacier and the Alaska Wildlife Center, which is a rehabilitation facility for injured and orphaned wildlife.

Sugar Land earned a trip by boat up the Copper River to Childs Glacier to learn about glaciology, and hike through the Heney Ridge Trail and experience three ecosystems. They also will learn about the diverse marine life in tidal pools, and see the historic Million Dollar Bridge.

The top 16 high school teams will receive $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

Altogether, 9,251 high school students from every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico participated in this year’s regional competitions.

The Energy Department created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in math and science, and to pursue careers in these fields. About 305,000 students have participated in the bowl since its creation.