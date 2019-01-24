I profess to being good at neither rowing nor water skiing, but I can more confidently profess to never having considered combining the two aquatic pastimes into one activity.
Members of the Gophers rowing team, though, had the brilliant idea — and the strength — to do just that on a recent preseason training trip to San Diego.
With team boathouse manager Martha Brummitt waiting behind the eight-woman crew, they proceeded from a dead stop to gain enough speed to get Brummitt up on her skis.
Per the team's website: "Never has this feat been documented by an all-women's crew, let alone with a woman skiing as well."
It wasn't the world's smoothest trip, and Brummitt ended up doing a face plant at the end, but the video of the whole thing — captured on Instagram, including team members cheering them on loudly — is glorious.
Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.
