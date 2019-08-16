Q: We would like to install a rain showerhead shower in our existing tub area. We’re into saving water and want to know if they make water-saving rain-style shower heads. If so, what features should we look for?

A: Look for a rain showerhead that meets or beats your local water use codes. A nice performance feature you can look for in any style of showerhead is called air-induction technology, which mixes air and water together in the showerhead to produce a refreshing and efficient shower experience. Some rain showers even feature easy-to-clean spray nozzles.

