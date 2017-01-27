The Ridgedale service center in Minnetonka will remain closed Friday due to a second water main break at the Hennepin County facility, officials said.

In the meantime Friday, court cases were to be heard at the Brookdale center.

The county tweeted late Thursday that a water main had broken at the building, 12601 Ridgedale Drive. No damage was reported to the building, although water had damaged the center’s east parking lot.

Officials had planned to reopen the center at noon Friday. But another break occurred as workers were finishing repairs Friday morning.

Officials said they would assess the situation to decide whether to reopen the building to the public on Saturday.

KAREN ZAMORA,

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE