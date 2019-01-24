A water main break and resulting “unexpected large sinkhole” led to the closure of Pioneer Trail in Chaska, and the morning commute is likely to be affected, Chaska police said late Wednesday.

Pioneer Trail, a major road in the west metro community, was closed both ways between Village Road and Hwy. 41, they said in a news release.

Personnel from the city’s Water Department were working to fix the break late Wednesday.

Pioneer Trail’s closure “will greatly affect the nearby school and commuter traffic for the morning rush [hour],” police said. “Jonathan Elementary will be accessible via the Village Road intersection.”

Authorities did not say if the water main break was the result of cold weather.

STAFF REPORT