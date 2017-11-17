A one-block stretch of Stinson Boulevard is closed Friday morning after a water main burst, a city of Minneapolis spokesman said.

The 48- inch water main burst in the early morning hours near Broadway Street in northeast Minneapolis sending thousands of gallons of water rushing into the street, said spokesman Casper Hill.

No customers have lost water service as the main is a "transition" main that delivers water to pipes in the system.

Crews are now in the process of shutting off the water and are working to make repairs, he said.