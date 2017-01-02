Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday he was looking for anything to get his team going in the fourth quarter and rookie guard Kris Dunn provided that spark.

Dunn’s dribble move against Portland’s Shabazz Napier was the highlight of the night. Dunn bounced the ball around Napier and gathered it while driving to the baseline where he would deliver a pass in mid-air to Gorgui Dieng for an open jumper. The play that you would expect to see on a schoolyard pulled the Wolves within one point of Portland with 8:28 to play in the fourth quarter.

The rookie, however, was humbled on the next possession when the ball was stolen from him. The Wolves went on to lose 95-89.

Dunn showed off the move on the first day of 2017, but chances are in 350 days it will still be talked about as one of the top basketball plays of the year.

Watch:

