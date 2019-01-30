Star Tribune football expert Mark Craig writes: "Once a scrambling, sometimes fly-by-the-seat-of-his-pants quarterback, Romo the CBS game analyst deciphers a defense with such pre-snap precision that he consistently tells us not only what we’ve seen but what we’re about to see."

Here's a look at what he's talking about, including Romo's calls on the winning drive in the AFC championship game between the Patriots and Kansas City.

Video from Compilation Station