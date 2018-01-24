Tour one of the Twin Cities' hottest new restaurants, Hai Hai, where colorful drinks heat up the Vietnamese-inspired menu.

Mark Vancleave Video (01:32): This former strip club brings a slice of the Vietnamese street scene to Northeast Minneapolis. Video (01:32): This former strip club brings a slice of the Vietnamese street scene to Northeast Minneapolis. Video (01:32): This former strip club brings a slice of the Vietnamese street scene to Northeast Minneapolis.

You don't need a secret password to get into Young Joni's back bar, but finding this hidden gem is part of the fun.

Mark Vancleave Video (01:33): Young Joni's back bar is a speakeasy-style watering hole featuring themed cocktails with a vintage vibe. Video (01:33): Young Joni's back bar is a speakeasy-style watering hole featuring themed cocktails with a vintage vibe. Video (01:33): Young Joni's back bar is a speakeasy-style watering hole featuring themed cocktails with a vintage vibe.

A cocktail master is showcasing wildly inventive drinks at Martina, a new must-see restaurant in Linden Hills.

Mark Vancleave Video (01:26): Cocktail master Marco Zappia whips up inventive libations with an international bent. Video (01:26): Cocktail master Marco Zappia whips up inventive libations with an international bent. Video (01:26): Cocktail master Marco Zappia whips up inventive libations with an international bent.

A cocktail wizard matches the wackiness of an adult playground in St. Paul with equally playful drinks.

Mark Vancleave Video (04:22): Bittercube Bitters has found a home at Can Can Wonderland where playfulness and nostalgia drive the drink menu. Video (04:22): Bittercube Bitters has found a home at Can Can Wonderland where playfulness and nostalgia drive the drink menu. Video (04:22): Bittercube Bitters has found a home at Can Can Wonderland where playfulness and nostalgia drive the drink menu.

The craft distillery boom is in full effect across Minnesota, with ambitious spirit makers like Norseman leading the way.

Mark Vancleave Video (01:55): Minnesota's craft spirits renaissance is on full display at Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis. Video (01:55): Minnesota's craft spirits renaissance is on full display at Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis. Video (01:55): Minnesota's craft spirits renaissance is on full display at Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis.

Prepare to salivate: These restaurants make some of the Twin Cities' most beloved burgers.

Video (01:17): Check out why we chose these burgers as some of the very best in the Twin Cities. Video (01:17): Check out why we chose these burgers as some of the very best in the Twin Cities. Video (01:17): Check out why we chose these burgers as some of the very best in the Twin Cities.

Explore the best restaurants, bars and shops in our Essential Twin Cities Guide.