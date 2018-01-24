Tour one of the Twin Cities' hottest new restaurants, Hai Hai, where colorful drinks heat up the Vietnamese-inspired menu.
You don't need a secret password to get into Young Joni's back bar, but finding this hidden gem is part of the fun.
A cocktail master is showcasing wildly inventive drinks at Martina, a new must-see restaurant in Linden Hills.
A cocktail wizard matches the wackiness of an adult playground in St. Paul with equally playful drinks.
The craft distillery boom is in full effect across Minnesota, with ambitious spirit makers like Norseman leading the way.
Prepare to salivate: These restaurants make some of the Twin Cities' most beloved burgers.
Explore the best restaurants, bars and shops in our Essential Twin Cities Guide.
